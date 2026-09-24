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MSU hits record enrollment

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published September 24, 2026 at 6:03 PM MDT
Montana State University
Ruth Eddy / YPR
Montana State University

Montana State University has set another student enrollment record.

Montana State University Bozeman announced Wednesday 17,477 students are enrolled in classes this fall, including the largest incoming first-year class in MSU history. The enrollment is 1.8% higher than last fall.

The headcount includes 15,431 undergraduate students and (2,046 graduate students.

MSU is the largest university in Montana and this fall’s enrollment includes 8,735 Montana residents, more than any other university of college in the state.
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Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
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