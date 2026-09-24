MSU hits record enrollment

Montana State University has set another student enrollment record.

Montana State University Bozeman announced Wednesday 17,477 students are enrolled in classes this fall, including the largest incoming first-year class in MSU history. The enrollment is 1.8% higher than last fall.

The headcount includes 15,431 undergraduate students and (2,046 graduate students.

MSU is the largest university in Montana and this fall’s enrollment includes 8,735 Montana residents, more than any other university of college in the state.