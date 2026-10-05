River erosion threatens NW Wyoming highway

Grand Teton National Park and Federal Highway Administration officials announced emergency roadwork will begin this month along U. S. Highway 26/89/191 at Moran Junction in northwest Wyoming.

A news release from GTNP reports erosion along the Snake River has brought the river channel increasingly closer to the highway, creating a significant risk to the road and the regional transportation network. The release calls Highway 26/89/191 a critical year-round transportation link, carrying some 900-thousand vehicles annually between Jackson, Grand Teton and Yellowstone National parks and communities throughout Wyoming.

FHWA says the construction will occur between October and December during the low-flow period for the Snake River. It is expected to take about 12 weeks to complete. Work will depend on river flows, weather and site access. During the construction the road will be reduced to one lane with traffic controlled by temporary traffic lights and flaggers. Travelers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

The park and the highway administration are also working to identify a long-term solution that addresses river erosion, protects the highway and improves the ecological health of the Snake River/Buffalo Fork corridor.