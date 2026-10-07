Sibanye-Stillwater strike ends

The agreement ends a strike that had impacted about 40 percent of Sibanye-Stillwater's platinum and palladium mining operations workforce in southcentral Montana.

In a statement obtained by Yellowstone Public Radio, Sibanye-Stillwater says the deal includes a four and a half percent wage increase this year. For years two and three, workers will see the larger of either a three and a half and three-percent or a Consumer Price Index increase.

"We are grateful for this result, and looking forward to getting back to work at the Stillwater Mine" said Sibanye-Stillwater Senior Vice President and General Counsel Heather McDowell who went on to say "We look forward to working with employees at East Boulder, Stillwater, and the Met Complex to keep those operations producing for years to come."

The statement also said changes made to the company’s benefits and incentives structure are necessary to move the business through a very challenging palladium market to a place of long term sustainability.

At the time of the strike, union officials told YPR the contract had been under negotiation since April, with increases to healthcare deductibles and other cuts to benefits becoming sticking points.