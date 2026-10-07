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Sibanye-Stillwater strike ends

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Bill O'Neil
Published October 7, 2026 at 10:39 AM MDT
Sibanye-Stillwater Mine near Nye, Montana
Sibanye-Stillwater
Sibanye-Stillwater Mine near Nye, Montana

Union workers at Sibanye-Stillwater’s platinum and palladium operation in southcentral Montana have reached a three year deal with the company.

The agreement ends a strike that had impacted about 40 percent of Sibanye-Stillwater's platinum and palladium mining operations workforce in southcentral Montana.

In a statement obtained by Yellowstone Public Radio, Sibanye-Stillwater says the deal includes a four and a half percent wage increase this year. For years two and three, workers will see the larger of either a three and a half and three-percent or a Consumer Price Index increase.

"We are grateful for this result, and looking forward to getting back to work at the Stillwater Mine" said Sibanye-Stillwater Senior Vice President and General Counsel Heather McDowell who went on to say "We look forward to working with employees at East Boulder, Stillwater, and the Met Complex to keep those operations producing for years to come."

The statement also said changes made to the company’s benefits and incentives structure are necessary to move the business through a very challenging palladium market to a place of long term sustainability.

At the time of the strike, union officials told YPR the contract had been under negotiation since April, with increases to healthcare deductibles and other cuts to benefits becoming sticking points.
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Regional News YPR NewsSibanye-Stillwater Mining CompanySibanye-StillwaterSibanye-Stillwater
Bill O'Neil
Bill joined Yellowstone Public Radio as News Director in the Summer of 2026. He has previously led radio newsrooms in Phoenix, Arizona and San Antonio, Texas. An Anchor, Reporter and Executive Producer at various times over the last three decades, Bill has covered a variety of stories over the course of his career, including Presidential visits in cities around the country and more than a dozen hurricanes, one of which led to him swimming across a Houston freeway!
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