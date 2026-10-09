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A taste of winter is on the way to western Montana, forecasters say

Montana Public Radio | By Edward O'Brien
Published October 9, 2026 at 4:29 PM MDT
Snow and colder temperatures are expected to move into Montana Oct. 10-12. Mountains/mountain passes will have the greatest impact from snow, but winter driving conditions will be possible at lower elevations, especially Saturday night into Sunday morning. Be prepared for winter driving.
National Weather Service - Great Falls, MT.
Snow and colder temperatures are expected to move into Montana Oct. 10-12. Mountains/mountain passes will have the greatest impact from snow, but winter driving conditions will be possible at lower elevations, especially Saturday night into Sunday morning. Be prepared for winter driving.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Trent Smith describes the incoming weather system as "a taste of winter."

"That's going to be bringing a lot of moisture, a lot of cold air and a lot of wind to the region," Smith says.

Gusty winds Friday will herald the cold front's arrival. Smith says that, combined with our dry conditions, will push many areas to near-critical wildfire conditions, especially in southwest Montana.

By Saturday, cold air and precipitation is expected to bring snow to the region.

"We are looking at the potential of about maybe up to a foot of snow in the higher terrain along the Continental Divide, and maybe a couple of inches on the mountain passes which could have a pretty good impact," Smith says.

Saturday night into Sunday valleys east of Highway 93 can expect 1 to 3 inches of slushy accumulation.

The Missoula and Bitterroot valleys may see some scattered rain and even some snowflakes this weekend, but no accumulation is expected.

Forecasters describe weekend temperatures as a reality check, running 15 to 20 degrees below seasonal averages.

Temps will rebound into the 50s and 60s next week, but the days of highs in the upper 70s are probably coming to an end for the year. Enjoy it while you can.

Copyright 2026 Montana Public Radio
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Edward O'Brien
Edward O'Brien is Montana Public Radio's Associate News Director.
See stories by Edward O'Brien