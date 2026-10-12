The ballots are in the mail

Absentee ballots for the Nov.3 election were dropped in the mail Friday, Oct 9, 25 days before the general election. Yellowstone County Election Administrator Dayna Causby said if a voter lives in or near the city limits of Billings, her office has found that absentee ballots are usually delivered the next day.

“Voters should expect to see them either Saturday the 10th or Tuesday the 13,” explained Causby. And she reminded voters that Monday, Oct. 12, is a federal holiday so there will be no mail delivery.

Causby recommended voters complete their ballot and mail it by Oct. 28. If they have not put it in the mail by that date, the election office will have a drop-off box at their new home, the old Cedar Hall in the MetraPark fairgrounds at 502 4th Ave. N.

“We strongly suggest that they utilize our drive through ballot drop off location here at MetraPark. They won’t even have to get out of their cars to be able to deliver to use starting Oct. 28,” Causby said.

Causby acknowledged that many people may be unfamiliar with the elections office’s new location and the electronic sign at MetraPark does say which way to go on the grounds to find the new location.