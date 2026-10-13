New number one in FCS Poll

There is a new number one team atop the FCS Coaches’ football poll, thanks to the stunning last second 35-34 upset of Montana State Bobcats by formerly winless Idaho Friday night. South Dakota State is the new number one while the Bobcats have dropped to number six.

The Montana Grizzlies moved up to number three with their 36- 14 homecoming win over Northern Colorado.

Other Big Sky Conference teams in the coaches’ top 25 poll are U.C. Davis at number 11, Northern Arizona at 14, and Idaho State at 17.

The Grizzlies are on the road this Saturday with an afternoon game in Flagstaff, Arizona, against number 14 Northern Arizona while the Bobcats have a bye week