Billings becomes a multi-sport destination this weekend

Billings will be sports central this weekend as the city hosts major events on Saturday.

The state cross country meet, special Olympics regional basketball tournament, youth hockey tournament, a show down on ice between the Bobcats and the Grizzlies, and an inaugural volunteer fair are all happening Saturday at the Amend Recreation Campus, bringing more than 4,000 people to the region.

It’s what sports enthusiasts and city promoters were imaging –with an ESPN College GameDay vibe–when Signal Peak Energy Arena and ARC Courts Complex broke ground in near Amend Park, says Visit Billings Sports Tourism Director Casey Conlon.

“I love the idea of a College GameDay-type atmosphere. You know it will be nice, crisp fall weather on Saturday, and this is exactly what we have been dreaming about and knew was coming once the Signal Peak Energy Arena and ARC Complex opened this summer,” Conlon said.

Conlon said he thought this big weekend might not happen until 2027 just because of how schedules work out. But this weekend in Billings will be a glimpse at the potential of Billings as a multi- state sports destination.

The Amend Sports Campus schedule is full.

The MHSA State Cross Country Meet with some 1,200 runners in 8 races along with coaches, parents and spectators will gather at Amend Park throughout the day with Class C girls race at 11am.

The ARC Courts Complex will be hosting 400 athletes, coaches and volunteers with the Special Olympics Montana Yellowstone Valley Area Basketball Regionals. Competition begins at 8am.

Over on the ice at Signal Peak Energy Arena will be The Montana Coal Classic youth hockey, featuring Varsity and PeeWee A and B tourneys beginning at 7am.

Saturday night on the Westmoreland Ice marque rink has the Montana Grizzlies Hockey Club facing the Montana State Bobcats Hockey Club at 7pm.

Also at the ARC is a Volunteer Fair from 10am – 2pm, sponsored by the City of Billings, Billings Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Yellowstone County.

Visitors to the Amend Recreation Campus are encouraged to carpool.