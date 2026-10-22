Change of season to arrive at Yellowstone National Park

On November 1st the park will close its West, South and East entrances ahead of the start of winter operations, as well as the beginning of snowmobile and snowcoach travel season, beginning on December 15th.

Visitors traveling to Yellowstone by car during the winter will only be able to access the Park via the road connecting the North Entrance in Gardiner and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, both in Montana. That route passes through Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction and Lamar Valley year round and will remain open, weather permitting.

Officials say visitors planning to drive in the Park during the fall and winter should be prepared for changing conditions.

That includes having flexible travel plans and anticipating road closures and dangerous driving conditions. They also say travelers should pack blankets and other cold weather essentials, and to keep gas tanks full.

