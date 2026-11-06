Montana Millionaire restarts game after technical problems

The Montana Millionaire sales will resume on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 6:30 am the Montana State Lottery announced on their Facebook page on Thursday.

They say is will be the same game, same odds with more prizes.

The Lottery also report all the tickets printed Nov. 1, and their instant wins are valid and are good for all the drawings.

Problems with ticket sales began almost immediately after the 5:30 am start of sales on that Sunday morning.

The first drawing of this year’s $250,000 prize will be Nov. 30. Dec. 28 there will be a $20.000 Players Club drawing. The drawing for the 6 grand prizes of $1 M will be Dec. 28.

Tickets are still $20.

This is the 20th anniversary of the Montana Millionaire game.