Montana Millionaire 2026 Game Tickets Sold Out

The restart of Montana Lottery’s 2026 Montana Millionaire Game went off smoothly Thursday morning, Nov. 12, at 6:30am.

The tickets were initially to be sold on Nov. 1, but problems began almost immediately after the 5:30am start on that date. Montana Lottery’s website said the system “…experienced performance issues due to the high volume of transactions occurring simultaneously.”

As the Lottery reviewed the ticket distribution on Nov. 1, they also found 196 raffle numbers were skipped and not assigned. And they found 27 raffle numbers were assigned to two tickets, creating 27 duplicate raffle numbers. Montana Lottery reported that if a duplicate raffle number wins a prize, each ticket with that winning number will receive the full prize amount. Prize winnings will not be split or shared.

All the Montana Millionaire tickets purchased for the 2026 game are eligible for the Quarter Million Dollar drawing on Nov. 30, the Grand Prize drawing for the 6-$1 million prizes on Dec. 28, and the Players Club $20,000 drawing also on Dec. 28, for tickets entered into the Player’s Club.