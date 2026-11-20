Bozeman will be a busy place tomorrow as home city of this year’s Brawl of the Wild, the annual football matchup between Montana and Montana State. But Brawl of the Wild is a statewide celebration.

Saturday will be a busy day as folks across the state to head out to a local Cat-Griz party says Montana Tavern Association Executive Director John Iverson.

"So many people leave their homes and head out to their favorite watering hole, run into friends and neighbors and root for their favorite team" Iverson said.

Hospitality at the local watering holes will take many different forms with the typical fare of pizza, burgers and nachos while others have a different plan.

"Where I grew up in Shelby they’re probably going to have a potluck on the pool table. They’ll cover the pool table and people bring food down" Iverson said.

Kickoff for the 126th Brawl of the Wild is set for noon.

