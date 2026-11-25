As much as we may enjoy the turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, and nibbling on the crispy skin—those things and more are toxic for our pets.

They can contain onions, garlic, shallots, leeks and chives which damage dogs and cats’ red blood cells and cause anemia. Cooked bones are brittle and easily splinter, choking your pet or tearing or puncturing their stomach or cause severe internal blockage. Turkey skin, dark meat, gravy, ham and many other meats are very fatty and can trigger pancreatitis, a painful, life-threatening inflammation of the pancreas.

Grapes, raisins, bread dough, chocolate and artificial sweetener (xylitol) are other big no-nos.

Most adult cats are lactose intolerant so milk, cheese, butter and heavy cream should be avoided.

There are some safe foods you can share with dogs and cats. A small piece of plain, cooked, boneless, skinless, unseasoned white turkey is OK. Plain carrots, green beans or sweet potato chunks with no butter or salt are safe to share with the dog.

Cats and dogs can also have plain, canned pumpkin—not pumpkin pie filling.

Take the time to share these safety tips with your guests so pets and humans can enjoy a healthy Thanksgiving.