56 Counties: Fort Missoula

By Russell Rowland
Published May 6, 2025 at 8:08 AM MDT
Austin Haney, Education Assistant at Fort Missoula
Fort Missoula was built in 1877, in part because of fear among the settlers in that region of the Native American population. However, it was also built as an economic opportunity, creating jobs for locals. For most of the next several decades, Fort Missoula provided office space for the Forest Service and the Civilian Conservation Corps, among other organizations. It is mostly known today for a couple of its darker chapters.

Austin Haney is the Education Assistant at Fort Missoula, and he speaks about the importance of Fort Missoula’s history, and also how they have been impacted by some of the cuts in federal funding.

Russell Rowland
