56 Counties

56 Counties: Melissa Lonebear and John Robinson

By Russell Rowland
Published October 6, 2025 at 10:34 AM MDT
Melissa Lonebear (left) and John Robinson
courtesy Melissa Lonebear and John Robinson
Melissa Lonebear (left) and John Robinson

For the past few months, there has been a great deal of turmoil amongst the tribal council for the Northern Cheyenne Tribe. I had the opportunity to speak with Melissa Lonebear, one of the members of the tribal council who has been locked out of her office for the past few weeks, along with seven other members of the council. To help bring some perspective on what's going on, I also brought in John Robinson, former Chief Judge of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe.

