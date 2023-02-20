Flavors: MontAsia - A New Chapter of Flavor for Fishtail

In Fishtail, MontAsia is moving aside the traditional cowboy eats for more global flavors. Right at the bend of Nye Road leading into town, inspirations from Montana and Malaysia are being served up by Chef Lee Johnson, who everyone calls chef including his wife and daughter. Last summer, Johnson with his wife Yokie opened their business in the building that once housed the iconic Cowboy Bar and Supper Club. The town and its businesses, Potter’s Rock Shop and Coffee House, and the Fishtail General Store were founded in the 1900s.

Out front, the sign with the image of a cowboy riding a mule has been taken down and the half round backdrop has been painted red. The marquee has been replaced with a sign carrying the caricature of a bison reigning in the clouds shining in the rays of the sun. The wood paneled long and rectangular building with brands on the wall and the long wood bar still exist, but the animal trophies have been taken down and replaced with whimsical Lion King paper sculptures.

Stella Fong / Curry Chicken, Whiskey Beef Noodles and Teri YAKI are the dishes served at MontAsia combing inspirations and flavors from Montana and Malaysia.

“We’ve only been able to open half of the restaurant,” Chef Johnson shares. They have toned down the “rowdy bar atmosphere.” With the help of a good friend, Johnson is bringing “the building up to code and we’ve fixed the bones of this building.”

“One of the best pieces of advice I ever got about running a restaurant was to serve the food you want to eat and be who you are.” That food is the combination of fare from Montana and Asia. Offerings include pork and cabbage Potstickers, Kung Pao chicken with a house made sauce, Chicken Curry made with hand-picked curry leaves, bone broth and coconut milk gravy, Whiskey Beef Noodles with beef from Miller ranch marinated in Early Times Kentucky whiskey.

Their most unique and signature dish is Teri YAKI with the key ingredient in the dish sourced from Painted KC Ranch’s Montana raised and processed yak. The meat, lower in fat than beef and has been compared to venison but with less gamey flavors, is stewed with caramelized onions, rock sugar, mushroom soy sauce, ginger and roasted pineapple. The flavors meld together with long cooking while the meat becomes tender and explodes in taste.

More traditional American inspired dishes include the Ribeye, Top Sirloin and Smash Burger served with iceberg lettuce, crispy fried onions and American cheese.

Stella Fong / The sign for MontAsia is now covering up what once was The Cowboy Bar and Supper Club. Chef Lee Johnson says, “It’s the sign of the times to change the name and it’s who we are.

Yokie and Lee met at MSU when, “I was going to school the first year as an exchange student. Then I got accepted into the engineering department. I finished my degree at MSU, my degree in chemical engineering in 2000. After I finished my undergrad, I got accepted to work for Conoco for one year. After that I came back to MSU to my masters.”

Lee was working as a Sous Chef for the catering department while Yokie was came in to clean the area late at night. “We were often the two last people in the building at night, and that’s how I met her, that was in the late nineties. We’ve been married 20 years.”

The couple learned about Malaysian food together. When visiting Yokie’s family, Lee was in the kitchen with her mother and grandmother. Although they did not speak each other’s language, “They loved being in the kitchen making noises. With Lee having really amazing knife skills, he did all the cutting and all the women were just amazed because a man can cook,” Yokie says.

She continues, “It’s my dream to have a restaurant in Montana since I came to Montana in 1997, over 20 years ago. We wanted to bring big flavors, and most people are familiar with Thai food, not many people know what Malaysian food is.”

Stella Fong / Co-owner of MontAsia, Yokie Johnson stands next to the iconic bar from The Cowboy Bar and Supper Club with her daughter Rose. Johnson is bringing flavors from her home country Malaysia to combine with her husband Lee's cuisine from his roots in Montana.



Chef Johnson explains, “Malaysian food is the underrated superstar of the global food scene. Malaysia is a diaspora. It’s a country that is 60, 70% Muslim, those are the Malays, those are the people who think of themselves as very similar to the people you might find in Indonesia. There’s 20-ish percentage Chinese.” Most Chinese are Hakka, Cantonese. They’re fishermen that come from the poorest southern region of China.”

“Then there’s 10% Hindu and Temiar people from India, from Sri Lanka, and they bring the species.” Johnson continues about Malaysia, “It’s been colonized by every country that figured out how to sail. The Portuguese had extensive presence there.”

Food is important in this culture. “Sudhkah anda makan”, translated to “have you eaten”, is how friends and family greet each other. “And the answer better be affirmative because it not, you’re going to eat.” Their love of eating inspired them to invent “another meal called supper.” “They gather for supper at 11 or midnight.”

MontAsia began four years ago in Cooke City. “It was an eventful four years. Two of them were very much flavored by the pandemic, and that was the unique experience” in this gateway community for “it was a boom time for restaurants that were able to keep their doors open.”

Stella Fong / Hybrid cleaver knives provide chopping success for Chef Lee Johnson at MontAsia.

“We opened the restaurant when my wife got her first cancer diagnosis,” he shared. She needed to travel to Billings for doctors’ visits and treatment. During the season, the Johnsons stayed in Cooke City, 36 miles from their home in Fishtail. In front of the small building, a large kiosk that they served their food from was a white van with the MontAsia logo. “A lot of people thought we had a food truck, but it’s not a food truck. We bought it for employee housing, and for two years in Cooke City, it was the four of us sleeping there at night, me, my wife, my daughter and our poodle.”

“So we needed something closer to home.” The couple had considered purchasing the Regis Café in Red Lodge and had kept an eye on The Cowboy Bar. With number penciling out and Johnson’s father advising his son to buy a business near his home, the Johnsons purchased the restaurant and bar.

Johnson says of his food at MontAsia, “So we have now become unabashedly a fusion restaurant.” He brings together the skills he learned at Johnson and Wales, and the CIA with skills he acquired from work at Lone Mountain Ranch and Walker’s Grill. He brings to the table his background as a fifth generation Montanan.

Since Yokie loves spicy food, Chef Johnson has created his own sauce for his Kung Pao dish. During the pandemic when items such as Hong Kong vinegar was hard to get, he replaced it with “pickled juice, pickled vinegar.” Refried beans substituted for the fermented black beans while he uses nutritional brewer’s yeast for the MSG and for thickening the sauce.

Stella Fong / This tattoo, a source of inspiration and strength, on Chef Lee Johnson’s arm depicts the loves of his life – cooking, bicycling, traveling and gardening.

To properly execute the dishes on his menu, he owns many cleaver-like knives, favoring the Dalstrong hybrid cleaver and chef’s knife. To get the proper heat for cooking his stir-fries, Chef Johnson has welded a turkey fryer fired with butane to a metal table. When he does not have enough, he lights up butane torches and directs the flames to his meat and vegetables.

The Johnson’s daughter Rose favors the potstickers and believes the curry with fries may be her favorite dish although she loves all of her father’s cooking.

Although Chef Johnson realizes not everyone likes the changes he has made, he says, “It’s the sign of the times to change the name and it’s who we are. We’re half Montana, half Malaysia, and we’re comfort food from our family to yours.”

