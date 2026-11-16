Flavors: Andrew Garrison Presents Familiar, Comfortable Flavors in Unfamiliar Ways at Social Haus

Tucked into a woodland retreat 35 miles northeast of Missoula, The Resort at Paws Up offers an escape into Montana’s breathtaking wilderness. Nestled within its 37,000 acres is the green o, an adults-only luxury enclave welcoming no more than 24 guests at a time. Here, you and a loved one can retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, especially during the frenzy of the holidays. Surrounded by sprawling ranchlands, a sweeping river valley, dense forests and mountains rising in the distance, the setting invites you to slow down and savor the serenity.

Intimate and indulgent, the green o is a romantic hideaway designed for two. At the heart of the experience is Executive Chef Andrew Garrison, who nourishes both body and soul through his inspired cuisine at Social Haus, the enclave’s dining and gathering space. Its name blends the English word “social” with the German “haus,” meaning house, capturing the spirit of a place where sophisticated dining meets the comforts of home and warm hospitality. Here, culinary creativity, thoughtful collaboration and a sense of exclusivity come together.

photo courtesy The Resort at Paws Up Social Haus, the gathering place at green o, is a study in contrasts. Within its rectangular exterior, graceful curves soften the space, creating an atmosphere of warmth and intimacy. A circular glass fireplace serves as the glowing centerpiece, while a sweeping curved bar offers guests front-row seats to watch the chefs work their culinary magic.

Housed within a sleek, rectangular glass structure, Social Haus embraces the warmth and intimacy of circular design. At the heart of the room, a massive six-foot-diameter fireplace radiates warmth, embraced by a semicircular banquette that invites guests to settle in and linger. A curved bar offers front-row seats to the theater of the open kitchen, while intimate tables for two face floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the surrounding pine forest. The interplay of glass, fire and sweeping curves creates a space that feels both sophisticated and inviting, blurring the boundaries between indoors and the wilderness beyond.

“The food needs to stand up to the beauty of the room and the surrounding nature that we’re plopped in the middle of,” Chef Garrison says. “Three of the four walls of the restaurant are gigantic picture windows. When you’re sitting in the dining room, it looks like you’re sitting in the middle of the woods, and we get bears and turkeys and deer, and there’s a resident badger about 20 yards away.”

Social Haus is set amongst the larch and ponderosa pine forest. The name combines the English word for “social” and the German word for “house” or “building” evoking a sense of exclusivity and luxury.

For Garrison, the food is as inviting as the setting. His culinary philosophy centers on taking “familiar, comfortable flavors and presenting them in an unfamiliar way. I’m not here to challenge palates and not throwing curve balls.”

Rather than surprising diners with unfamiliar ingredients or unexpected combinations, he finds inspiration in the comforting flavors people already know, transforming them through creativity, technique and thoughtful presentation. “We are a seasonal cooking restaurant,” he emphasizes.

Stella Fong Two greenhouses are found on The Resort at Paws Up property with one greenhouse solely dedicated to growing herbs, produce and flowers solely for the Social Haus.

That commitment to seasonality has taken root on the property itself. Within the past year, two greenhouses were constructed, giving garden manager Shannon Savoy the opportunity to cultivate flowers for the resort and fresh produce for Social Haus. “It’s been a learning curve, a little bit of trial and error in getting that (the greenhouse) running,” Garrison admits, but the effort has already yielded rewards. “We did get a lot of lovely tomatoes, some herbs, borage flowers, peas and beans.”

Garrison’s appreciation for comforting food and seasonal ingredients began long before he arrived in Montana. He grew up in Austin, a small city in southern Minnesota best known as the birthplace of Spam. “It’s the home of Spam. Hormel corporate headquarters is there, and Spam was invented there, so that is our dubious claim to fame. I spent my first 18 years there.”

Beyond the town’s famous canned meat, Garrison grew up surrounded by the hearty cooking traditions of his Scandinavian heritage. “I come from a big cooking family, very Scandinavia, Norwegian, big upper Midwestern type, very rich meals. My grandma was a great cook. My great aunt, Evie, was a great cook. What really got me into cooking was my mom.”

His earliest culinary education took place not in a professional kitchen but at home with his mother. During middle school, the two spent mornings watching the Food Network, discovering dishes they wanted to try. After each show, they visited the network’s website, printed recipes and headed to the grocery store to gather ingredients. Back home, they recreated what they had watched on television. Those shared moments planted the seeds of a lifelong passion for cooking.

Food was only part of his childhood education. With both parents working as schoolteachers, summers were spent at the family cabin in northern Minnesota, where Garrison developed a love of the outdoors. There, surrounded by lakes and forests, he learned to fly fish and began dabbling in foraging, experiences that would later complement his appreciation for ingredients drawn from nature.

Despite his early enthusiasm for cooking, Garrison initially pursued a different creative path. “I went to school for guitar repair and construction for about a year, and I decided that that probably wasn’t going to make me enough money to live off of, and ironically enough, I wound up in food, which notoriously has low wages.”

He eventually enrolled at St. Olaf College, where he changed majors three times while searching for his direction. While at St. Olaf, he met his future wife Christine. Throughout those academic detours, one thing remained constant: his work in restaurants. The realization ultimately led him to leave college and enroll at Le Cordon Bleu in Minneapolis, where his childhood love of cooking began its transformation into a professional career.

While attending culinary school, Garrison took a day job at Clancy’s Meat and Fish, where he honed his knife skills and learned the art of whole-animal butchery, gaining a deeper understanding of ingredients from the butcher’s block to the plate.

In the spring of 2013, Christine, his future wife, returned to her home state of Oregon. Garrison followed a year later, and the couple married. His culinary journey took him through the Willamette Valley and along the Oregon coast, where he worked in the kitchens of The Drury, Salishan and The Headlands Lodge. His move west also introduced him to a side of the culinary world he had never envisioned for himself: luxury resort dining.

“I fell into resorts pretty unintentionally. I was very dogmatic, a small, local independent restaurant person when I was coming up. But the job I could get when I moved to Oregon was at a hotel in The Allison Inn and Spa in Newberg.”

What began as a practical career decision opened the door to new culinary possibilities. Garrison discovered that resort kitchens offered access to exceptional ingredients, greater creative freedom and the resources to explore his craft.

“I discovered the benefits of working in a location like that, everything from access to ingredients, maybe a little more flexibility on food costs, so you can play with that higher dollar, even just the local forage stuff,” he says.

Beyond the opportunity to work with “high end ingredients, beautiful kitchens,” Garrison also came to appreciate the stability of resort employment, including benefits such as paid time off and health insurance. What he once considered an unlikely career path became a place where he could balance his passion for creative cooking with the practical rewards of a sustainable culinary career.

In Oregon, Garrison deepened his connection to the natural world, learning to forage for wild mushrooms and harvest seasonal treasures such as tender spruce tips. The Pacific coast also introduced him to an abundance of seafood, from halibut and albacore tuna to Chinook salmon. “The sous chef at the Allison showed me how to break them all down, and so that rounded out my butchery skills.”

At the green o, the experience extends well beyond the dining table. Guests can choose two activities each day, immersing themselves in Montana’s rugged beauty through adventures such as archery, horseback riding, ATV tours, floats down the Blackfoot River, canoeing and cattle drives. For those seeking a gentler pace, guided yoga, sound baths and scenic hikes offer opportunities to unwind, reconnect with nature and embrace the tranquility of the surrounding wilderness.

On this afternoon, we floated a six-mile stretch of the Blackfoot River from Scotty Brown Bridge to Russell Gates with guide Parker Christiansen. Over the course of three hours, we landed two fish, including a 14-inch native cutthroat trout, the largest I had ever caught. My husband, unfortunately, came up empty-handed, but as any angler knows, that’s simply the nature of fishing. After an afternoon of casting, drifting and soaking in the beauty of the river, we had

Stella Fong The dinner tasting menu highlights familiar food and flavors in an unfamiliar way utilizing seasonal ingredients in seven courses. From top to bottom, left to right: delicata squash & foie gras, cabbage & speck, wagyu & chanterelle, sturgeon & split pea, and sleeping beauty fondue.

At Social Haus, the dining experience unfolds like a story, one course at a time. The menu offers only a few carefully chosen words to describe each dish, usually highlighting its key ingredients while leaving the rest to the imagination. As each course arrives, the chefs step out of the kitchen to personally introduce their creations, sharing the ingredients, techniques and inspiration behind each plate. These thoughtful presentations reveal the stories behind the food, transforming dinner into an intimate culinary journey where every dish offers not only something delicious to savor but also a deeper appreciation for the creativity, craftsmanship and care that brought it to the table.

Simply titled “dinner tasting menu,” the evening’s culinary journey begins with “amuse sleeping beauty fondue,” followed by a progression of courses described with just a few evocative words: “cabbage & speck,” “delicata squash & foie gras,” “sturgeon & split pea,” and “wagyu & chanterelle.” The savory courses give way to two sweet finales, “grapefruit & lemon balm” and “chocolate & gianduja.” These understated descriptions offer only a hint of what is to come, allowing the chefs freedom of execution and the opportunity to reveal the artistry, imagination and unexpected pleasures behind each composed dish. In addition, a glass of wine accompanies every dish.

Chef Garrison arrives at our table carrying a wide, shallow bowl with a generous rim. At its center rests a creamy white fondue, while petite radishes, turnips, roasted cauliflower and sous vide potatoes are artfully arranged along the edge, inviting us to dip and savor.

“For the amuse course, it’s Sleeping Beauty Fondue,” Garrison explains. “So Sleeping Beauty fondue is a cheese that comes from Cascadia Creamery in Trout Lake, Washington. It’s one of my favorite domestic cheeses. It turns out it makes a lovely fondue.”

The inspiration for the dish came from a memorable journey through Europe. “My wife and I did a month in France and Switzerland for our honeymoon. Touring around, we found ourselves in the town of Gruyère, where Gruyère cheese comes from,” he recalls.

Years later, the memory of that visit inspired him to bring fondue to the Social Haus tasting menu, but with a playful twist. Rather than serving the traditional rich, molten cheese, Garrison reimagined it as something lighter and more delicate.

He “figured out that if you thin it out a little bit and put it in a whipped cream canister, it turns into this light fluffy sauce.”

The result is a whimsical interpretation of a familiar comfort food, transforming the hearty tradition of Swiss fondue into an airy, elegant beginning to the evening's culinary journey. It is a delicious expression of Garrison’s philosophy: taking something familiar and comforting and presenting it in an unexpected way.

The culinary creativity continues with each successive course, as Chef Garrison spends several minutes describing the inspiration, ingredients and techniques behind his creations. Yet the experience is more than a presentation of beautifully composed dishes. Between courses, he asks about our day, listens to our stories and shares a little of his own, making the evening feel less like a formal tasting menu and more like dinner with a gracious host.

The savory portion of the evening culminates with “wagyu & chanterelle,” a dish that brings together rich, earthy flavors and meticulous technique. “So Snake River Farms wagyu comes out of the Boise area. The cut is the zabuton. Comes off the chuck. It’s one of my favorite cuts. Super juicy. Cooked sous vide for about six hours in some smoked beef fat, so it’s got a little smokiness to it.”

Accompanying the tender beef is a delicate layering of potatoes, bringing contrasting textures and flavors to the plate. “Between that is a smoked potato mille-feuille, so like a razor-thin gratin. Beneath it is a little herb purée, some roasted chanterelle mushrooms, and a red wine jus to tie it all together.”Assistant pastry chef Anasofia Albarez brings us the final two courses. The final sweet is both playful and elegant. “For this one we have chocolate and gianduja. It’s like a candy bar, like mixing Nutella with a Kit Kat. So we have a layer of hazelnut feuillotine, some chocolate mousse and chocolate glaze, and we have some hazelnut praline. Whipped ganache on top, and some brown butter hazelnuts on top.”

photo courtesy The Resort at Paws Up The Round Haus is one of the four styles of accommodations offered at green o. Other choices include the Tree Haus, the Light Haus, and the Green Haus.

We are comfortably full as we walk back to our accommodations, the Round Haus just up the hill from Social Haus. The 918 square foot house features curved, floor-to-ceiling and 180-degree picture windows that look into the woods of larch and ponderosa. The living room features a sunken living space anchored with a two-sided fireplace. The other side provides ambiance for the hot tub outside. In the master bedroom, the king size bed faces another set of sweeping windows and another fireplace. The bathroom is the center piece of the space with his and hers shower heads next to a standalone bathtub again with views to the outside.

The next morning, before we make our way to Social Haus for breakfast, a Yeti cooler appears at our doorstep, thoughtfully stocked with a thermos of hot coffee and a package of freshly baked scones. It is a simple yet gracious gesture, allowing us to ease into the day while savoring the quiet beauty of the surrounding forest.

The green o is a special kind of sanctuary, a place where couples can enjoy the rare luxury of uninterrupted time together. From the thoughtful placement of its 12 secluded accommodations to the intimate table arrangements at Social Haus, every detail is designed to offer privacy, tranquility and a sense of being worlds away from everyone else.

Stella Fong The green “o” on the sheep is a historical ranch mark used by early landowner Paul Greenough around 1915 when he operated a sheep ranch on the property.

For those longing to escape the demands of daily life or the frenzy of holiday obligations, the green o offers something more meaningful than a luxurious getaway. It is an invitation to slow down, savor the moment and reconnect with the person beside you. Here, surrounded by the stillness of the Montana wilderness, the greatest indulgence may simply be the gift of time together.