© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
banner_winter.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LiveWire_Logo_Red_Red.png
Live Wire Radio
Saturdays at 11AM
Hosted by Luke Burbank

Live Wire Radio is an independently produced radio show and non-profit based in Portland, Oregon. Hosted by Luke Burbank and announced by Elena Passarello, the show artfully blends unpredictable conversation, live music, and original comedy featuring all kinds of cultural talent and creative minds, from emerging artists to established acts. We champion discovery by producing witty, engaging, spirited, and genuine live and listening experiences for our audience and for ourselves.