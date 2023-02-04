Saturdays at 11AM

Live Wire Radio is an independently produced radio show and non-profit based in Portland, Oregon. Hosted by Luke Burbank and announced by Elena Passarello, the show artfully blends unpredictable conversation, live music, and original comedy featuring all kinds of cultural talent and creative minds, from emerging artists to established acts. We champion discovery by producing witty, engaging, spirited, and genuine live and listening experiences for our audience and for ourselves.