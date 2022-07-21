Evacuations underway after fire reported northeast of Helena

Residents in the northeastern part of Helena are being evacuated after a fire started earlier this afternoon in the Helena Valley.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said on social media evacuations are for the north hills of Helena. All residents east 3485 Overland Road have been told to evacuate. Hauser Road and Country Side Road are closed and only accessible by fire apparatus.

The fire was first reported to dispatch just after 1 p.m. Fire crews are responding.

It is too early to tell the size of the fire at this time. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says responders have determined the fire began at Overland Road and are investigating the cause.

