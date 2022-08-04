Evacuation orders in place for some Helena residents as fire spreads east

Evacuations have been ordered for the west shore of Canyon Ferry Road and Matt Staff Road in Helena as officials respond to a fire burning close to the intersection of Highway 12 and Spokane Creek Road.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents to avoid the area as the fire rapidly spreads east.

Mandatory evacuations are also underway for the northwest section of Broadwater County in anticipation of the possibility the wind may shift and move into that area. The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuations for Jimmy Green and Tremper roads and pre-evacuation orders for LF Baum and Lazy HM.

An evacuation shelter is opening at 6pm at the First Assembly of God Church at 2210 Dodge Avenue

Units from DNRC, the Forest Service and all volunteer fire agencies in the valley are on the scene along with a large air tanker and four helicopters working the fire. There are no reports or assessments of structure damage at this time.

DNRC's fire map estimates the size of the fire is 20 acres.