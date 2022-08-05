Crews respond to Busman Road Fire in Treasure County

Fire crews from several agencies and air resources are making progress on a nearly 1,300-acre fire in Treasure County in southeast Montana.

Nicole Holland Stephenson with the Hysham Community group says evacuation orders were lifted Friday morning and no structures have burned, although residents are urged to avoid Sumatra and Ingomar Roads.

The Busman Road Fire was reported Thursday afternoon on private land and quickly spread into grass and timber, showing extreme fire behavior.

Crews from state and federal agencies as well as crews from Yellowstone, Musselshell, and Custer counties have been working to contain the fire although there are no reports of containment as of Friday afternoon.

The cause of the Busman Road Fire is under investigation.