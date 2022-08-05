© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
summer_banner_0.jpg
Wildfire

Crews respond to Busman Road Fire in Treasure County

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published August 5, 2022 at 4:47 PM MDT
An image of the Busman Road Fire in Treasure County
Treasure County Sheriff's office
/
Facebook
The Busman Road Fire has burned about 1,300 acres in Treasure County.

Fire crews from several agencies and air resources are making progress on a nearly 1,300-acre fire in Treasure County in southeast Montana.

Nicole Holland Stephenson with the Hysham Community group says evacuation orders were lifted Friday morning and no structures have burned, although residents are urged to avoid Sumatra and Ingomar Roads.

The Busman Road Fire was reported Thursday afternoon on private land and quickly spread into grass and timber, showing extreme fire behavior.

Crews from state and federal agencies as well as crews from Yellowstone, Musselshell, and Custer counties have been working to contain the fire although there are no reports of containment as of Friday afternoon.

The cause of the Busman Road Fire is under investigation.

Wildfire WildfiresYPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson