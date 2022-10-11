Fire restrictions lifted in some southern Montana counties

With some cooler temperatures coming through, some counties in southeastern Montana have lifted their fire restrictions.

Yellowstone, Big Horn and Treasure counties lifted their fire restrictions on Tuesday, joining Musselshell County, which lifted its restrictions on Friday. Stage 1 fire restrictions banning campfires and limiting outdoor smoking had been in place since late spring.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks follows the restrictions counties set, so restrictions at all FWP sites in the four counties – including fishing access sites, wildlife management areas and state parks – have also been lifted.

Fire restrictions remain in effect in several other counties across Montana, including Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Hill, Meagher, Pondera, Stillwater and Sweetgrass.

FWP is still reminding the public to exercise caution and do all they can to reduce the risk of human caused wildfires.