Grouse Fire torches over 200 acres near Wise River

WISE RIVER, MONT- A wildfire burning 10 miles southwest of Wise River near the Pioneer Scenic Byway has grown to burn over 200 acres.

The Grouse Fire -which was first reported on Thursday, July 25th- has now burned an estimated 230 acres, with no cause or containment percentage recorded. No evacuation warnings or orders have been issued, however, fire managers are urging people to stay out of the fire area, especially Pettengill Creek, Grouse Creek, Stine Creek, and the Stine Creek Road area for safety reasons.

Crews combating the fire have started structure protection measures from the junction of Pettengill Road and along the Pioneer Scenic Byway to the north. Water-handling equipment such as pumps, hoses, and sprinklers have been installed around structures in the Pettengill Creek area.

In a Facebook post, officials for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest said the fire was primarily moving up the Grouse Creek drainage and sub-drainages. Both sides of the fire are moving actively, with the flame backing downhill towards Pettengill Creek and spotting to the north towards Grouse Creek. With unseasonably dry fuels and unstable weather conditions, extreme fire behavior with active movement can be expected.

The fire danger in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge Forest is still at “Extreme,” and Stage 1 Fire Restrictions remain in place. Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, campfires are allowed only in permanent metal fire grates provided by the Forest Service in a designated recreation site. Smoking is restricted to vehicles, buildings, or areas clear of flammable materials. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) has also been put in place for the area surrounding the fire.

Updates on the Grouse Fire can be found at inciweb.wildfire.gov or on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge Forest’s Facebook Page.