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Crews gaining control of Kane Fire

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published April 22, 2026 at 5:15 PM MDT
Kane Fire
Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area
Kane Fire

The Kane Fire burning in the Yellowtail Wildlife Habitat Management Area in northern Wyoming is now 75% contained.

The Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area reported via Facebook that about half the fire crews will begin leaving the area Friday with the fire activity decreasing. Weekend crews will continue to check and patrol the fire areas, putting out remaining hot spots and reinforcing and securing containment lines.

Weekend fire weather outlook is for warmer temperatures and lighter winds which should help firefighters continue making progress.

The Northern Rockies Coordination Center is reporting the 1915 acre Kane Fire as human caused.
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Wildfire YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson