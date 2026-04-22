Crews gaining control of Kane Fire

The Kane Fire burning in the Yellowtail Wildlife Habitat Management Area in northern Wyoming is now 75% contained.

The Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area reported via Facebook that about half the fire crews will begin leaving the area Friday with the fire activity decreasing. Weekend crews will continue to check and patrol the fire areas, putting out remaining hot spots and reinforcing and securing containment lines.

Weekend fire weather outlook is for warmer temperatures and lighter winds which should help firefighters continue making progress.

The Northern Rockies Coordination Center is reporting the 1915 acre Kane Fire as human caused.