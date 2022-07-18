© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
Wildlife & outdoors

Hoot owl fishing restrictions are in place for parts of the Smith and Sun rivers

Montana Public Radio | By Freddy Monares
Published July 18, 2022 at 11:59 AM MDT
Wildlife officials on Friday implemented fishing restrictions on parts of the Smith and Sun rivers. Low water flows and high temperatures will prohibit fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks says in a news release that the hoot owl restrictions for the Smith River are from the confluence of the north and south forks to Eden Bridge, which is south of Great Falls. Hoot owl restrictions are in place for the Sun River from the Highway 287 bridge to the mouth of Muddy Creek.

The agency says the restrictions remain in effect until conditions improve.

The limits are meant to protect fish that are vulnerable to disease and mortality when water flows fall below critical levels, water quality is diminished or when water temperatures reach 73 degrees for three consecutive days. The Smith and Sun rivers each have had low water flows and high temperatures, according to the agency.

These are the agency’s first restrictions imposed this year for Region 4. FWP says it is possible that anglers see additional restrictions in the state.
Freddy Monares
Freddy Monares is a reporter and Morning Edition host at Montana Public Radio. He previously worked for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, covered the 2017 Legislature for UM Legislative News Service and interned with the station as a student. He graduated from the University of Montana School of Journalism in 2017.