Bridger opens Friday with 'some of the best conditions…we’ve seen in a very long time'

Bridger Bowl Ski Area near Bozeman is opening to skiers and boarders on Friday.

General Manager Hiram Towle says the ski area met its target opening date of the second weekend in December. The mountain is opening more than a week earlier than it did last year, when slopes opened on Dec. 21.

“Mother nature did a good job getting the whole mountain turned white and as I understand some of the best conditions for opening that we’ve seen in a very long time,” he said.

Get some zzzz’s, stretch the quads and chug some H2O…tomorrow’s OPENING DAY!



All lifts are scheduled to operate except Schlasman’s. Food is available in all lodges except Alpine Cabin.



Towle says all lifts will open first thing Friday morning with the exception of Schlasman’s Lift, the experts-only lift that requires that you wear an avalanche transceiver.

“The snow on that side of the mountain was more wind affected so they are going to need a little more time on that one. They’ll crack it open as soon as they can,” he said.

With the Gallatin Valley growing and good snow already, Towle expects another busy season.

“That’s why we try to message to our guests do your best to take the buses, carpool, park smart in the parking lot, leave as much room as possible,” he said.

Towle also suggests arriving early and buying tickets online to spend more time on the slopes.