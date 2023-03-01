Yellowstone visitation down 32% in 2022

Year-end data from Yellowstone National park show visitation in 2022 was down about a third from 2021, the park’s busiest year on record.

Last year the park hosted 3.3 million recreation visits — well below numbers from recent years, when the park consistently saw upwards of 4 million visitors.

Park visits, according to Yellowstone National Park data

2022 – 3,290,242

2021 - 4,860,242

2020 - 3,806,306 (The park was closed March 24 through May 17)

2019 - 4,020,288

2018 - 4,115,000

2017 - 4,116,524

Historic flooding in mid-June closed the entire park for just over a week. While the East, South and West entrances re-opened later that month, the North Entrance did not reopen to regular vehicle traffic until Oct. 30.

The park is still developing permanent solutions for the North Entrance road.

Last year marked Yellowstone's 150th anniversary of becoming the country's first national park.