Wildlife & outdoors

Severe winter weather impacting Wyoming pronghorn already hit by pneumonia outbreak

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Nadya Faulx
Published April 3, 2023 at 4:27 PM MDT
A herd of pronghorn
Jim Peaco
/
National Weather Service
A herd of pronghorn

Severe winter weather coupled with an ongoing pneumonia outbreak is killing a growing number of pronghorn in western Wyoming.

Wyoming Game and Fish says since mid-February, between 250 and 300 pronghorn carcasses have been removed from the area south of Pinedale, in Sublette County. Officials say it’s estimated more than 500 pronghorn have died because of the bacteria Mycoplasma bovis, most of them from pneumonia.

Game and Fish says necropsies of the animals also show a growing number are dying from malnutrition and “the effects of a long, hard winter.”

The agency says of 83 collared females in the Sublette pronghorn herd, about half have died from pneumonia or because of winter conditions. Adult pronghorn mortality in that herd is typically 20%.

Wildlife managers are proposing reducing the number of pronghorn hunting licenses available next fall because of increased mortality in the herd.

A news release from Game and Fish says mule deer — while not affected by the M. bovis outbreak — will also likely suffer significant winter losses, but wildlife managers won’t have an accurate assessment until a majority of the snow melts.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon will host a second town hall about severe weather's impact on state wildlife this Tuesday over Zoom. The virtual event begins at 4 p.m.

