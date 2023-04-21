Spring sage grouse chase romance in Wyoming

Romance is in the air in Wyoming this spring.

Each spring, male greater sage grouse gather at sunrise to put on a display in a communal breeding ground called a “lek."

Breanna Ball with Wyoming Game and Fish says this is an awesome display and a fun process to watch.

“[It's a] communal dancing ground where they puff up the air sacks on their chests and create really cool popping noises,” says Ball. "They also have really cool swishing sound from wings brushing across their air-filled sacks. It's just an awesome display of males."

Wyoming Game and Fish has launched a sage grouse lek viewing guide to let the public know where reachable leks are around the state.

Lek-watching comes with some viewing guidelines. Arrive at least an hour before sunrise, don’t drive on top of the leks, turn off your headlights and engine, stay in your vehicle, leave your pets at home and do not leave before the birds.

Check the Wyoming Game and Fish website for a sage-grouse lek viewing guide.