First 2026 grizzly sighting in Yellowstone National Park

Monday, March 9th marked the first sighting of a Grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park this year. According to a press release from the park, biologists spotted the bear in the backcountry of the northern section of the park feeding on a bison carcass.

March 9th falls within the typical period of first sightings for males in the park. Male grizzlies often come out of hibernation in early March. The park reports the first sightings of a grizzly in 2025 was March 14th, In 2024 it was March 3rd and in 2022 and 2023 first sighting was March 7th. Females and cubs typically emerge in April and May.

The park warns that bears emerging from hibernation may react aggressively to encounters with people as they feed on winter carcasses. Rangers encourage visitors to protect themselves from bears by carrying bear spray , staying alert and hiking in groups.