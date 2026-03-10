© 2026 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

First 2026 grizzly sighting in Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Ruth Eddy
Published March 10, 2026 at 5:37 PM MDT
Grizzly bear on a cold morning with breath showing
Jim Peaco
Grizzly bear on a cold morning with breath showing

Monday, March 9th marked the first sighting of a Grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park this year. According to a press release from the park, biologists spotted the bear in the backcountry of the northern section of the park feeding on a bison carcass.

March 9th falls within the typical period of first sightings for males in the park. Male grizzlies often come out of hibernation in early March. The park reports the first sightings of a grizzly in 2025 was March 14th, In 2024 it was March 3rd and in 2022 and 2023 first sighting was March 7th. Females and cubs typically emerge in April and May.

The park warns that bears emerging from hibernation may react aggressively to encounters with people as they feed on winter carcasses. Rangers encourage visitors to protect themselves from bears by carrying bear spray , staying alert and hiking in groups.
Tags
Wildlife & outdoors YPR NewsGrizzly BearsYellowstone National Park
Ruth Eddy
Ruth works with staff to develop a comprehensive and sustainable digital media strategy, improve our social media outreach and enhance our website offerings. She also continues to report on the Gallatin Valley and surrounding areas. Ruth can be contacted at ruth@ypradio.org.
See stories by Ruth Eddy