Yellowstone National Park entrances opening April 17

The park announced in a Wednesday news release that the North Entrance at Gardiner and the West Entrance at West Yellowstone will open on Friday, April 17, at 8am, weather permitting.

From the north and west entrances visitors will be able to access Mammoth Hot Springs, Lamar Valley, Norris Geyser Basin, Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, Old Faithful and the Northeast Entrance at Silver Gate and Cooke City, Montana.

Visitors are reminded to bring appropriate footwear and clothing for winter conditions because many trails and boardwalks are still snow covered at this time of year, and expect limited services in the spring and be prepared.

Park officials report additional roads in the park will open throughout May, weather permitting.(