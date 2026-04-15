Advocates say U.S. ski industry should do more on climate change

As winters get warmer and drier in Montana and the western U.S., environmental advocates say the ski industry could do more to address climate change.

An analysis by Yale Climate Connections of a ski industry report showed the industry is taking action but not with the urgency warranted by the rapidly warming climate.

Auden Schendler, former senior vice president of sustainability for the Aspen Skiing Company, said what is missing is a powerful voice.

"You need a large publicly traded company like Vail to publicly lobby, advocate, use voice, use trade group pressure to push on change," Schendler contended. "That just hasn't happened."

Yale Climate Connections analyzed a National Ski Areas Association report called the Climate Challenge and identified several shortcomings with the ski industry’s response to climate change. The National Ski Areas Association disputed the findings, saying the industry deserves more credit for its efforts.

Geraldine Link, director of public policy for the National Ski Areas Association, said ski areas are disproportionately affected by climate change compared to their contributions. She feels the industry has been effective in working with policymakers.

"We're not missing an opportunity to be a more powerful voice in advocating for climate change," Link argued. "We are a powerful voice."

Schendler feels what is needed is aggressive risk-taking from the ski industry. He emphasized people can help by demanding large-scale change.

"The individual action you can do is be part of a movement," Schendler urged. "Which is what has always changed the world, a revolution."

He suggested getting involved in an advocacy group or asking a local ski resort to do more on climate policy.

This story was produced with original reporting by Karen Kirk for Yale Climate Connections.

