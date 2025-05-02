YPR Statement on Public Media Executive Order

UPDATE: Friday, May 2, 1pm

CPB issued a statement on Friday morning, May 2, stating that they are "not a federal executive agency subject to the President’s authority. Congress directly authorized and funded CPB to be a private nonprofit corporation wholly independent of the federal government."

ORIGINAL STATEMENT: Friday, May 2, 8:45am

Dear Friends,

On the evening of May 1st, President Trump signed an executive order titled Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Biased Media. The order instructs the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to prohibit both direct and indirect federal funding to National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS).

What the Order Does—and Doesn’t—Do:

· It targets federal dollars only. Listener support, in the form of one-time contributions, sustaining memberships, and estate planning, along with business sponsorship, occasional foundation grants, and direct funding and in-kind support from Montana State University Billings continue to be the foundation of Yellowstone Public Radio's near and long-term sustainability.

· It leaves public media's overall congressional appropriation unchanged—at least for now. How any federal funds are reallocated after removing NPR and PBS has yet to be defined but is sure to have significant impact on YPR and local public media organizations nationwide who rely on these national-to-local partnerships to provide much of the programming you know and love.

· It does not close local public media stations. However, because most stations rely on federal funding through Community Service Grants to pay for infrastructure, emergency‐alert services, programming, and local journalism, the financial effects could be significant, especially for smaller stations such as YPR who serve many rural communities.

How Federal Support Fits Into YPR’s Budget:

Federal dollars come to Yellowstone Public Radio through an annual grant from CPB that supplements our ability to pay for programming and infrastructure. This grant accounts for about 8 percent of our annual operating budget, or roughly $250,000 - $270,000 a year. The remaining more than 90% of our funding comes from member donations, direct and indirect funding from Montana State University Billings, business sponsorships, and other earned revenue.

Our Mission and Values Remain the Same:

Nothing in this executive order alters why we exist: to provide in-depth news, public affairs, and cultural programming to a general adult audience in Montana and northern Wyoming. More specifically, news that focuses on meaning and detail; public affairs that offers complete expression of ideas and the opportunity for listener discussion; and cultural programming expressing innovation in the arts and humanities.

What Happens Next?

· Continued Assessment and Planning: YPR will work with CPB, NPR, Montana State University Billings, and other stations across the country to better understand the funding mechanics once new federal grant rules are issued.

· Transparency: As soon as we have clarity on CPB’s reallocation plan or any legal challenges to the executive order, we will share updates with you. We won’t overwhelm you with information, but we’ll ensure you have substantive updates along the way as things unfold.

· Diversifying Revenue: YPR will strive to accelerate initiatives to grow membership and increase community philanthropy, business partnerships, and other revenue so that critical services never hinge on a single funding source.

How You Can Help Right Now:

· Stay informed. Visit Protect My Public Media and sign up to keep abreast of the latest news and information about federal funding for public media, and how you can help.

· Support our work with a donation today. The surest way to safeguard fact-based journalism, cultural exploration through music and art, and educational programming is through your personal support of Yellowstone Public Radio, ideally through an ongoing, sustaining membership.

YPR has served our region for nearly five decades. This executive order presents real challenges, but our commitment to providing you with trusted local and national programming, opportunities for lifelong learning, and community connections has not—and will not—change. We will continue to serve and report to the people of Montana and northern Wyoming.

Thank You,

Ken Siebert, General Manager

Yellowstone Public Radio

