Australia considers the role of the monarchy as King Charles III takes over as head of state

In Australia, many have mourned the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. However, in some corners of the country, some are seeing her death as an opportunity to consider the role that the monarchy plays in the nation.

The Republican movement has gained support in recent years and the current administration is considering a debate on removing the king or queen as head of state.

Tony Jones is a journalist and documentary maker for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and talks to Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks about the mood in Australia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

