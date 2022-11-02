From 'ABC' to 'Walk this Way,' new book explores the musical anthems that are close to our hearts
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with music journalist Steve Baltin about his new book “Anthems We Love: 29 Iconic Artists on the Hit Songs that Shaped our Lives.” Baltin spoke with artists about their classic songs including “Africa,” “One,” and “My Girl.”
Steve Baltin is the author of “Anthems We Love.” (Joseph Llanes)
Anthems heard in this segment
- “Le Freak“ by ChicWatch on YouTube.
- “God Only Knows” by The Beach BoysWatch on YouTube.
- “ABC” by The Jackson 5Watch on YouTube.
- “My Girl” by The TemptationsWatch on YouTube.
- “One” by U2
- “You’re Still the One” by Shania Twain
- “Don’t Stop” and “Tusk” by Fleetwood Mac
- “Big Love” (performed live) by Lindsey Buckingham
- “No Scrubs” by TLC
- “At Seventeen” by Janis Ian
- “Anticipation” by Carly Simon
- “Africa” by Toto
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.