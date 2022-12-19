Montana wheat farmers had a challenging year. But there's optimism heading into 2023
With continued drought and high input prices, it’s been a challenging year for Montana wheat farmers. Overall wheat production this year was better than last year, but it is still below recent averages.
YPR’s Olivia Weitz spoke with Montana Wheat and Barley Committee executive vice president Kent Kupfner about how harvest went, what conditions for winter wheat look like and what farmers are thinking about as they head into the new year.