Montana wheat farmers had a challenging year. But there's optimism heading into 2023

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published December 19, 2022 at 11:23 AM MST
Wheat field in Manhattan
Olivia Weitz
/
Due to high temperatures and low water supply, farmer Kurtis Dykema says his wheat crop is not as "full and thick" as he would like.

With continued drought and high input prices, it’s been a challenging year for Montana wheat farmers. Overall wheat production this year was better than last year, but it is still below recent averages.

YPR’s Olivia Weitz spoke with Montana Wheat and Barley Committee executive vice president Kent Kupfner about how harvest went, what conditions for winter wheat look like and what farmers are thinking about as they head into the new year.

