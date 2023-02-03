'Live Wire' comes to YPR

YPR is excited to bring the independently produced variety program Live Wire to our Saturday morning lineup.

Beginning Feb. 11, Live Wire will take over the 11 a.m. hour after the producers of Says You! made the decision to cease radio distribution of their long-running quiz show.

Live Wire combines conversation, music, and original comedy from emerging artists and established acts alike, all taped before a live audience. The program is based in Portland, Oregon, and is hosted by Luke Burbank with announcer Elena Passarello.

According to its website, the show “champion[s] the curious-minded by producing witty, engaging, spirited, and genuine live and listening experiences for our audience and for ourselves.”

While Says You! is ending as a radio program, it will continue as a podcast, where you can hear legacy programs from the extensive archives of the show’s 27-year run.