Is it a good idea to give Tucker Carlson exclusive access to surveillance video from Jan. 6?

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has given Fox News host Tucker Carlson exclusive access to 41,000 of Capitol surveillance videos from Jan. 6. What are the implications of that?

Also, court documents reveal Fox News hosts and executives knew they were lying when they promoted falsehoods about election fraud on the air.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Brian Stelter, veteran media reporter, former host of CNN’s Reliable Sources, and author of “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of the Truth.”

