March Madness Sweet 16 sees upsets on first night

Published March 29, 2024 at 6:25 AM MDT
Jalen Washington #13 of the North Carolina Tar Heels passes against Mouhamed Dioubate #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide Tide during the second half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Crypto.com Arena on March 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. The Alabama Crimson Tide won, 89-87. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Jalen Washington #13 of the North Carolina Tar Heels passes against Mouhamed Dioubate #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide Tide during the second half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Crypto.com Arena on March 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. The Alabama Crimson Tide won, 89-87. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Sweet 16 round of the men’s March Madness tournament tipped off Thursday night — it included two big upsets in the West Regional bracket, where the top two seeds fell to tight last-minute defeats.

With more big games in both the men’s and women’s leagues and possible upsets ahead Friday night, we check in with Washington Post reporter Matt Bonesteel.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.