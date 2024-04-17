Montana celebrates Earth Day

Earth day is Monday, April 22nd. Yellowstone Public Radio’s Orlinda Worthington shares events in Billings, Bozeman and Helena that are beginning this weekend to mark the day.

The first Earth Day was initiated in 1970. It is considered to be the birth of the modern environmental movement.

This Saturday, (April 20) ZooMontana in Billings will participate in the largest Earth Day celebration in North America.

“Which is kind of cool.”

Jeff Ewelt, the zoo’s executive director, says they’ll be joining the National Association of Zoos and Aquariums for “Party for the Planet,” an event where more than 120 of the top facilities across the country will offer a day of education and fun activities. ZooMontana will host a number of conservation and outdoor organizations to help spread the message of the beauty of our planet, the diverse wildlife and why it’s important to preserve both.

“And all of these things work together. It doesn't matter if it's plant life or animal life or humans we all work together. And we have to work together in order for the whole ecosystem to work,” Ewelt said.

In Bozeman, a long-time event at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds kicks off a week of celebration with presentations, puppet shows and free community cleanup kits. Ali Chipouras is the city’s Sustainability Specialist.

“As the snow melts, we start to see more trash around neighborhoods. So not only do these cleanups improve habitat for humans and critters within city limits, but they also directly impact our downstream neighbors by helping to keep our streams and rivers clean,” Chipouras said.

In Helena, you can lend a hand to help cleanup one of the capital city's most popular fishing access sites: Upper Prickly Pear.

In Billings, I’m Orlinda Worthington.

This year’s Earth Day theme is “Under One Canopy, Celebrating Trees and Forests.”

Links to more information:

https://www.gallatinvalleyearthday.org/

https://wildmontana.org/event/earth-day-expo/

https://www.zoomontana.org/party-for-the-planet