A new Colorado law requires jails to offer inmates an opportunity to vote in-person

As many Americans head to the polls to vote today, others are having the polls come to them. We're talking about people in jail, specifically in Colorado. A new state law there requires all jails to offer inmates an opportunity to vote in person. Colorado Public Radio's Bente Birkeland reports.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Can you open the door from admin into the hallway, that old tag hallway?

BENTE BIRKELAND, BYLINE: Recently, staff from the Garfield County clerk's office in western Colorado brought their voting equipment through a secure entrance into their local jail, getting ready to set up for a day of voting.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOOR CLICKING)

BIRKELAND: Inmates were allowed to vote in person in the library or take their ballots back to their cells and put them in drop boxes in their pods later.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: This unit here is what we call a ballot marking device. It's the equivalent of, like, a large iPad. So they mark their votes on the screen, and then it actually prints out a paper ballot.

BIRKELAND: Under Colorado law, the only people in the justice system who are not allowed to vote are those serving a felony sentence. Lou Vallario, the Republican sheriff here, said the vast majority of people in his jail are awaiting trial, and so under the law, they're still innocent and entitled to vote. He said he's happy to give them more chances to do that. It was just a question of figuring out the logistics to maintain security.

LOU VALLARIO: And so there were some things that were unique because we were basically allowing something new to sort of penetrate our walls, if you will. But certainly in our jail, we're comfortable with how we worked it out with our Clerk and Recorder, and safety is not an issue.

BIRKELAND: Democratic State Senator Julie Gonzales of Denver was the main sponsor of Colorado's new law. She says so much of criminal justice is focused on punishing people.

JULIE GONZALES: When we actually remind folks, hey. Look. Yes, you have caused harm, and we are going to hold you to account for that, but also, your voice still matters, I think that that helps to remind an individual in a jail that they still have their humanity.

BIRKELAND: She notes that 90% of people in jail will eventually return to the community. Jerome Whitfield is voting in Denver's detention center. He says he's been in jail for a few months, and his top issue is affordable housing.

JEROME WHITFIELD: Oh, I'm just happy I'm able to participate, you know? I thought my background may prevent me from that, but thank God, by the graces of God and everything else, I'm able to. So makes me feel like I'm still involved in the community out there, you know what I'm saying?

BIRKELAND: Fellow Denver inmate Raul Vidaurri is voting, too. He's 36 years old and says he views casting a ballot as a new beginning.

RAUL VIDAURRI: It's my first time voting. So I'm from Texas, but I've been out here for, like, 10 years, trying to go back home, and I just got into a bit of a situation. But I'm glad to be in here, get my head right.

BIRKELAND: For the last decade, Colorado has mailed ballots to all registered voters, and people in jail could also request a ballot. But Amanda Gonzalez, the clerk in Jefferson County - one of the state's largest - said not many inmates actually voted by mail.

AMANDA GONZALEZ: Just over half a percent in a county where we usually have north of 70% voter turnout. Was looking at, what are the ways that we can make this better? And I think the obvious answer is an in-person voting option.

BIRKELAND: The original idea got pushback from some of the sheriffs who run county jails. They worried about safety and logistics. But so far, counties say it's been going well. For NPR News, I'm Bente Birkeland in Denver. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

