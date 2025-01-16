© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Israel and Hamas reach ceasefire agreement on Gaza

By Aya Batrawy,
Hadeel Al-ShalchiMichel Martin
Published January 16, 2025

Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement on a multiphase ceasefire that commits them to end the war in Gaza.

