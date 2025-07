The Philly cheesesteak started as a pile of chopped steak, salt, pepper and onions on a roll. But then Cocky Joe, a guy working at Pat’s King of Steaks, added cheese, beginning a distinct sandwich culture in Philadelphia that continues to evolve.

Reporter Buffy Gorrilla visits where it started and tells us where it’s going.

