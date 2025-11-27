Injured Nation Guard members named as investigation continues

U.S. Attorney Jeannine Pirro has identified the two injured National Guard members, both from West Virginia: 20-year-old specialist Sarah Beckstrom and 24-year-old Staff Sargent Andrew Wolfe. Pirro also revealed that the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, drove across the country to launch what she called an “ambush-style” attack using a Smith & Wesson revolver.

Myles Miller is a senior reporter with Bloomberg. He joins host Scott Tong to talk about the latest in the investigation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR