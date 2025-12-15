'Band-Aid on a bullet hole': MT farmers react to bridge payments

As Montana farmers wait on payments from the Trump administration's $12 billion aid plan, they're reacting with hesitant relief.

Many say the so-called bridge payments will help, but some also argue they don't address the larger problems farmers face. Erik Somerfeld, District 2 vice president with the Montana Farmers Union, called them a bridge to nowhere.

"We're glad to see something, but it doesn't really fix anything," said Somerfeld. "It's putting a Band-Aid on a bullet hole. They're not going far enough, they're not actually going after the causes of what's going on, and why we need these."

The Trump administration plans to announce payment rates for specific crops by the end of the month and release money by the end of February. The limit is $155,000 per person or farm.

Somerfeld attributed many challenges faced by farmers to Trump's tariffs and consolidation in the agriculture industry. Somerfeld said the tariffs have been particularly damaging, and much of the export market has disappeared – so farmers can't sell their crops.

He added that as result, wheat prices – Montana's main crop – are down this year. He said he fears the U.S. has lost markets that may not return.

"We've become an unreliable supplier," said Somerfeld, "and when that happens, you're going to look for somebody that you know you can get a reliable supply from every year, and we're not going to be it anymore."

The Trump administration says additional help is coming through provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that are beginning to take effect, as well as trade agreements.

Ben Lilliston, director of rural strategies and climate change with the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy, said he feels the trade agreements don't hold much weight yet.

"They are tentative promises to do certain things in the future, but they're not written down," said Lilliston. "We have yet to see actual text of a trade agreement, including with China."

Somerfeld said he believes food producers will be in the exact same position next year if things don't change, and will need another influx of cash. He added that he and other farmers would rather sell their crops than take a government bailout.

