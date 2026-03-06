Record breaking warm winter

Monday the National Weather Service in Billings released the final numbers for what was a very warm meteorological winter which is December through February.

The weather service reports it was the warmest winter on record for Livingston, Montana and Sheridan, Wyoming, the second warmest for Billings and Baker and the third warmest for Miles City.

Billings saw an average temperature the last few months of 36 degrees , 8 degrees higher than normal and 12 inches less snow than normal.

Sheridan hit 60 degrees 20 times over those three months-the highest on record-- while Billings had 60 degree temps 15 days and 42 days when temperatures hit 50 degrees.