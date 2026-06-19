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Between watching games and cheering on teams, pick up one of these sports books

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 19, 2026 at 9:55 AM MDT
A book is seen on the pitch, which was thrown by a fan, during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between England and Slovenia at Cologne Stadium on June 25, 2024 in Cologne, Germany. (Getty Images/AP)
Getty Images/AP
A book is seen on the pitch, which was thrown by a fan, during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between England and Slovenia at Cologne Stadium on June 25, 2024 in Cologne, Germany. (Getty Images/AP)

It’s a great time to be a sports fan, with the World Cup and championships determined in both the NHL and the NBA.

Traci Thomas, host of “The Stacks” podcast, has gotten caught up in the sports fever. She and host Scott Tong talk about some good sports reads.

Book recommendations from Scott Tong

Book recommendations from Traci Thomas

SOCCER

BASKETBALL

BASEBALL

HOCKEY

OTHER SPORTS

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom