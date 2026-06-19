State pushes ahead on Laurel forensic psychiatric facility despite opposition

The state of Montana is going ahead on a forensic psychiatric facility just outside Laurel city limits - despite local opposition. The Montana Board of Investments sent a letter to the Yellowstone County planning division earlier this month informing them of the need for a hearing.

Lawmakers passed a bill last year to establish the facility for eastern Montana. It would be a holding place for defendants not fit to go to trial or who need ongoing psychiatric treatment. Both Miles City and Hardin sent letters of interest, but the Board of Investments chose land right outside Laurel city limits.

A coalition of locals have banded together under the title Laurel C.A.R.E.D to push back against the location. Dozens of residents spoke against the site at a Billings public hearing on June 2, primary election day. Among residents’ concerns are staffing issues, safety and the site’s proximity to a nearby elementary school.

The state’s chosen property is currently in residential zoning, and overriding the property’s zoning requires a public hearing before the Yellowstone County Commissioners – a legal formality.

The State has the authority to use the land contrary to the zoning. State law does require the Board of Investments to participate in a hearing and send an agency representative. It is informational only and the county commissioners do not have any authority to prevent the zoning change.

The required public hearing is slated for July 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the Laurel High School auditorium.

