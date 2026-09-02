Invasive species prevention work on hold amid Trump Administration grant reviews

The Trump Administration eliminated billions of dollars in available grants, and remaining funds are proving difficult to access. That includes for a Montana organization working to protect against invasive species. It's still waiting for federal money awarded eight months ago. If the money isn't approved soon, it could be gone for good.

Montana paddlers were supposed to get more invasive species education and free cleaning kits in October of last year. But the $130,000 grant the program was relying on is still held up in review.

"Any funds spent on a federal grant prior to funds distribution is at the organization's own risk, and we simply can't afford to take that risk," says Sara Ricklefs, executive director of the Livingston-based Invasive Species Action Network.

The Network's grant, which accounts for about a third of their budget, has been held in review for eight months. If that review isn't completed by the end of September, the money will return to the Treasury.

"We would have ended the year not in a deficit, and that won't be true anymore," Ricklefs says.

According to nonprofit group Grant Witness, Montana groups have had at least $80 million in grant funding delayed or cancelled.

The Trump Administration continues to axe federal grants. Last week, the administration introduced a proposal that would allow political appointees to veto federal awards.

Mike Chamberlain is the CEO of the Kansas-based Grant Professionals Association. He said their members have been experiencing more hurdles over the past year.

"Shorter periods of time between the notification of funding opportunity and the due date for the grant application, and then further delays in both the review process and announcement of awards and then subsequently, distribution of awards as well," Chamberlain says.

The Invasive Species Action Network has had no update on its grant since July 13. Ricklefs says she doesn't know what prompted the extensive review.

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