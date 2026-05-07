Researchers grow mini chicken organs to study avian flu

Researchers are growing chicken organs in a lab in Bozeman to better understand avian flu, a contagious and deadly disease in poultry.

Montana State University began project research earlier this year with a $1.9 million grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Professor Emma Loveday says biologists are developing miniature organs from chicken digestive tracts to study avian flu.

“We’re really looking to try and identify ways where we can suppress infection within these cells in hopes that suppressing infection will reduce the amount of virus being produced overall within the chicken, and thereby limiting spread during an outbreak,” said Loveday.

There is no cure for avian flu in poultry and agricultural operations must cull their entire flock to control the virus. Loveday says researchers are hoping what they discover will support the development of antivirals or feed additives. She says using lab-grown organs makes it easier to get the cells and to limit experimentation on animals.

The USDA grant ends in 2029.

