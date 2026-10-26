Kayla DesrochesReporter
Kayla Desroches reports for Yellowstone Public Radio in Billings. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, and stayed in the city for college, where she hosted a radio show that featured serialized dramas like the Shadow and Suspense. In her pathway to full employment, she interned at WNYC in New York City and KTOO in Juneau, Alaska. She then spent a few years on the island of Kodiak, Alaska, where she transitioned from reporter to news director before moving to Montana.
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Montana’s largest school district is joining hundreds of other districts nationwide in suing social media companies for harm to students.
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Members of the U.S. Congress say they're waiting to learn more from from an investigation into what happened Friday when the Federal Aviation Administration grounded thousands of flights. Meanwhile, the Trump Administration is increasing its funding request for aviation system modernization.
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A bill working its way through the U.S. Congress aims to streamline energy permitting, but one section threatens Tribes’ ability to protect sacred sites in Montana and beyond.
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A multimillion dollar bond and levy to expand the Yellowstone County Detention Facility failed at the polls this election season. Organizers say the economy may be why.
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Republican Kurt Alme has claimed the race to represent Montana in the U.S. Senate.
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The Trump Administration announced the Harvest Fuel Relief program in the middle of election season, but farmers will have to wait until November to learn more.
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An annual poll of Montanans’ thoughts on political issues and leadership shows deepening government dissatisfaction.
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County leadership say they’re optimistic about their pitch to voters to expand the overcrowded Yellowstone County Detention Facility and fund its operation, despite an election season where a lot of people are tightening their purse strings.
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It’s been more than thirty years since Montanans elected a non-GOP candidate to the U.S. House of Representatives, and this year a Democrat, an Independent and a Libertarian are betting on a change.